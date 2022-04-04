83.4 F
Monday, April 4, 2022
Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge at Lake Sumter Landing

By Meta Minton
Julianne Marie Labreche
Julianne Marie Labreche

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Lake Sumter Landing.

Julianne Marie Labreche, 59, of the Village of Piedmont, was driving a green Yamaha golf cart at 10 p.m. Friday in the area of Old Mill Run and Old Camp Road when she failed to stop for a stop sign at the four-way intersection, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She also had to brake for another vehicle, nearly causing a rear-end collision.

During a traffic stop, the native of Germany “appeared to be confused” and had “slurred speech.” She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but called the walk-and-turn exercise “ridiculous,” according to the arrest report. She refused to provide a breath sample.

Labreche was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

