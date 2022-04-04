Wildwood commissioners assessing profit and price of development

The profit and price of development were a theme for Wildwood commissioners at a Monday workshop meeting on the city’s mid-year financial status.

A rapid pace of home-building, especially in the Villages of Southern Oaks, has boosted tax revenue, but the city faces higher expenditures, especially for wastewater treatment.

With a population of about 21,000 a year ago, Wildwood is projected to grow to more than 130,000 people by 2050.

The city is expected to finish the current fiscal year on Sept. 30 with more than $7 million in cash reserves and about $4 million in its capital improvement fund before a recommended transfer of $3.5 million from reserves to capital.

Utility fund revenue, which includes water and sewer, is about $1.9 million higher than budgeted.

But an expensive upgrade and expansion of the wastewater treatment plant looms on the horizon.

Upgrading the current plant to its capacity is expected to cost about $5.3 million with most of the expenses in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. A second phase to expand the plant in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 has a possible price tag of $50.7 million.

“We are going to have to go after a loan for that particular project,” said City Manager Jason McHugh.

Other capital projects over the next five years include a $3.7-million youth center, $1.2 million in downtown master plan projects and several Millennium Park upgrades.

Like other cities, Wildwood must cope with current economic uncertainty regarding inflation, gas prices and the availability of contractors, according to Assistant City Manager Cassandra Smith.

She said the city is lucky to get a single bid on some contracts.

Smith said the goal is not to increase taxes or service fees for residents and businesses.

But Commissioner Joe Elliott said the city must manage its revenue carefully and not be afraid to increase taxes if needed.

“These are horrible times and we’re not facing them alone,” he said.