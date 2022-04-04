Wildwood man who claimed he drank one beer found passed out in car

A Wildwood man who claimed he drank one beer was found passed out in a car.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle shortly before midnight Saturday on County Road 221 north of County Road 44A in unincorporated Wildwood. Deputies found 41-year Christopher Patrick Johnson passed out in the driver’s seat of green 1995 Mercury four-door sedan. It appeared he had been drinking. He claimed he’d consumed one beer three to four hours earlier.

Johnson said he was having trouble with the vehicle’s transmission and he had been waiting for a tow truck.

Johnson struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .106 and .104 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting bond.