Monday, April 4, 2022
Woman arrested after alleged knife attack on live-in man friend

By Meta Minton
Jessica Devon Seward
A woman was arrested after an alleged knife attack on her live-in man friend in Wildwood.

Jessica Devon Seward, 39, was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning after Wildwood police were called to her her home in the 600 block of Fifth Street.

The man friend said he was not clothed when Seward came at him with a knife. He attempted to get dressed and leave the residence, but she had closed a door, preventing him from leaving, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He attempted to take the knife away from Seward and they got into an altercation. Seward and the man friend fell over the corner of a couch, knocking over a lamp. She lost control of the knife, the man grabbed his pants and hid the knife from Seward. Once the knife was secured, he called 911.

She was arrested on a charge of battery. When she was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, resulting in an additional charge of drug possession. She was released after posting $2,100 bond.

Seward was arrested in 2017 after she deliberately drove her vehicle at her boyfriend in the driveway of her home. 

