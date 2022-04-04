77.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 4, 2022
type here...

You can’t order a bottle of Chianti from an underage server

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The gentleman said he like to order a bottle of Chianti. These are all under alcohol age students, so they would not be able to satisfy this gentleman’s order.

Judi Troemel
Illinois snowbird

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Reasons for speeding in The Villages

A resident of the Village of Fenney, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a list of reasons for speeding in The Villages.

Finally some good news!

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers applause for some “good news” about state Rep. Brett Hage.

An investigation could result in Biden’s impeachment

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that an investigation could lead to President Biden’s impeachment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad

A Village of Rio Grande resident contends that the Greens want us to believe that all fossil fuels are bad. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s save our energy for the important violations

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that The Villages focus on important violations rather than little white crosses.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos