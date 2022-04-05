Candidate drops out of race for Sumter County Commission

A candidate has dropped out of the race for the Sumter County Commission.

Billy Bowles Jr. of Webster has withdrawn his candidacy for the District 4 seat, which is currently held by long-time Commissioner Garry Breeden, who has not indicated he will run again.

Bowles said he made a decision that is best for his family.

“I am trying to be a good dad and good husband,” he said. “I have a family to take care of.”

Four Republican candidates remain in the District 4 race in the wake of Bowles’ withdrawal.

• James Morris of Bushnell, who is the regional environmental manager for cement producer CEMEX, is the fundraising leader in the District 4 race. He has raised $16,130 since declaring his candidacy.

• Jeff Bogue of Bushnell was in the headlines last year when he served on the ad hoc ambulance committee.

• Sharyl Anderson is a Sumter County native and competes at the top level of Senior Lady’s Level 6 Cowboy Mounted Shooting.

• Mary Rosetta French is a Webster resident.

There are no Democrats in the District 4 race.

The GOP primary will take place in August.

Spencer officially withdraws from District 5 race

Villager Diane Spencer has officially withdrawn from the District 5 race in the wake of her stunning resignation from the Sumter County Commission seat to which she had been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That leaves Village of Sanibel resident Oren Miller all alone in the District 5 race. Miller filed paperwork on Monday indicating he will run for the seat from which he was suspended last year by the governor. Miller is facing a pending perjury charge.