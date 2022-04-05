Lady Lake commissioners reward town manager with 5 percent raise on one-year anniversary

Lady Lake commissioners have rewarded the town manager with a 5 percent raise on his one-year anniversary.

The Lady Lake Commission on Monday night unanimously agreed to a pay hike for William Lawrence.

Commissioner Ruth Kussard praised Lawrence for the positive impact he has had at Lady Lake Town Hall and his work with town staff. He has become well known for his public “shout outs” for town employees who are going above and beyond their duties.

Lawrence was hired away from Bowling Green, Fla. at an annual salary of $120,000.

Lawrence earned a degree in criminal justice from the University of Maine and spent several years in law enforcement. In 2014, he made the jump to town manager of White Springs in Florida. That decision was fueled in part by a sick father in Florida. In 2015, the town of Howland, Maine reached out to Lawrence. His house in Maine wasn’t selling and his father had passed away so he made the move back to the Pine Tree State. In 2016, he became the town manager for Warren, Maine and in 2019 made the move back to Florida when he was named city manager in Bowling Green.

Lawerence succeeded Town Manager Kris Kollgaard who resigned over the controversial dismissal of Police Chief Chris McKinstry.

The commission hired a search firm and initially made an offer to Kenneth City Town Manager Matthew Campbell. Negotiations with Campbell hit rough waters when he asked for perks like bringing his dog to work, flex time and continuing to live in Wesley Chapel. Campbell later withdrew from consideration.

Lawrence’s resume was obtained through the same search firm and commissioners reached out to him for the job.