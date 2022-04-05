Opponents of U.S. 301 housing development worried about impact on traffic

Difficulty getting a right-turn lane on U.S. 301 at County Road 214 in Oxford spurred opposition to a proposed 154-unit residential development.

At a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Committee, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a planned development designation for the project by Terwilliger Brothers Residential.

But she also encouraged residents and others to attend the hearing when the matter comes before the City Commission, likely later this month.

Oxford BFR would have 60 one-bedroom units and 94 two-bedroom units on 18 acres. Construction is expected to be completed next year. Apartments would be situated around a storm water pond and the project would include a swimming pool, tot lot and dog park.

The development would be next door to Oxford Oaks, a family development constructed by The Villages.

A traffic study recommends a right-turn lane for eastbound traffic from CR 214 to U.S. 301. The study found that traffic from the development would cause brief delays, especially during peak hours.

But the Rev. James Rockey, pastor of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, said without a right-turn lane on U.S. 301, he cannot endorse the project.

“If there is no turn lane, I would revoke my support of this,” he said.

Gilbert Moore of Summerfield said traffic on U.S. 301 is backed up for more than a mile sometimes and the proposed development would only aggravate that situation. He said a right-turn lane on the county road does nothing to alleviate the highway traffic.

Representing the developer, Maliea Storum of Bowman Consulting of Melbourne said the Florida Department of Transportation is not willing to consider a right-turn lane on U.S. 301 at the intersection.

Rockey said he also is concerned about buffering the development from his home and preservation of ancient oak trees.

Storum said an arborist will recommend which trees can be saved. She also said the project’s 20-foot buffer will include a six-foot masonry wall and landscaping.