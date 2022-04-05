Sumter County commissioners voice opposition to Reverse One Sumter

Lugging three plastic boxes of petitions for his Reverse One Sumter campaign, suspended commissioner Oren Miller told three Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night that repealing their at-large election process is popular with voters and should remain on this fall’s election ballot.

But commissioners at the workshop meeting weren’t convinced and all voiced opposition. They asked County Administrator Bradley Arnold to put a resolution to remove the referendum from the ballot on their April 12 agenda. County Chairman Craig Estep and appointed commissioner Diane Spencer did not attend.

Reverse One Sumter would replace the at-large election of commissioners with election only by voters in their districts. It would repeal a referendum approved in 2004. Four years later, an effort to repeal that referendum was defeated.

About 40 Florida counties elect their commissioners at large, according to the Florida Counties Association. In Sumter and other counties, commissioners must live in the districts they represent.

Miller said he has collected nearly 10,000 signatures supporting Reverse One Sumter and expects to collect about 3,000 more in the next couple months. About 10,150 signatures are needed to put the referendum on the ballot.

“I will go through the proper procedure of presenting them to you and to the supervisor of elections,” Miller said.

He said the signatures were collected before the pandemic and some signers likely have died or moved.

Commissioners voted more than a year ago to place the Reverse One Sumter referendum on the ballot. Three newly elected commissioners voted in favor of it. Since then, two of those commissioners, Miller and Gary Search, have been suspended and face perjury charges. Roberta Ulrich and Spencer were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace them.

Citing a medical emergency, Spencer resigned Monday from the board of commissioners and Miller has filed to run for his seat if he is removed from the board and an election is held this year. Miller and Search were elected to four-year terms in 2020.

Commissioner Garry Breeden said he opposes Reverse One Sumter because he remembers the single-member district politics before 2004. As longtime county public works director, Breeden said commissioners jockeyed for more projects in their districts.

“It was a pretty dysfunctional process,” he said, adding that One Sumter has been affirmed in two referendums. “People have spoken.”

Ulrich said collecting signatures is the best way to put the referendum on the ballot, not a vote of commissioners.

“Let the citizens of Sumter County decide,” she said.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin said the at-large system allows all commissioners to respond to all county voters no matter where they live. The rapid growth of The Villages makes it unlikely any district will be unaffected by that growth.

“The idea that you’re going to have no Villages input, that’s false,” he said.

Besides Miller, several other speakers commented on the issue during the public forum portion of the meeting.

“They only way we can be fully represented is if all the commissioners are accessible to all of the residents,” said Roger Kass.

Villager Don Wiley said the only people who benefit from ending One Sumter are the commissioners themselves.

Steve Munz said the old system unfairly favored the southern end of the county.

But Sherry Duvall said rescinding the referendum infringes on voters.

“You are taking away the voters’ right to decide,” she said. “Who are you to take this right away from us? Let the voters have their say.”