Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Suspected shoplifter arrested in theft of gaming merchandise at Best Buy

By Meta Minton
Pablo Alfonso Marcano Amaya
Pablo Alfonso Marcano-Amaya

A suspected shoplifter has been arrested in the theft of gaming merchandise at Best Buy in Lady Lake.

The store manager said a man wearing a black hoodie and amber sunglasses entered the store Saturday and took a Razer Kishi gaming controller, a PS4 Need for Speed game and a PS4 Assassin’s Creed game, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The items had a total value of $123.55. The thief got into a blue Nissan Senta with a low spoiler on the trunk and fled the scene.

A Lady Lake police officer spotted the vehicle southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and conducted a traffic stop. The stolen merchandise was found on the passenger seat.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Pablo Alfonso Marcano-Amaya of Leesburg. The native of Venezuela admitted he had stolen the merchandise from Best Buy.

He was arrested on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

