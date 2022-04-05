The big reason people speed in The Villages

To the Editor:
Steven Rieker missed a big reason for speeding in The Villages: lack of traffic enforcement other than an empty patrol car on the side of the street.
Michael MacDonald
Village of Virginia Trace
