Tuesday, April 5, 2022
The big reason people speed in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Steven Rieker missed a big reason for speeding in The Villages: lack of traffic enforcement other than an empty patrol car on the side of the street.

Michael MacDonald
Village of Virginia Trace

 

