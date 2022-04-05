Why did U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster vote against affordable insulin?

To the Editor:

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster on March 31 voted against the Affordable Insulin Now Act along with 192 Republican House members. The bill caps the cost of insulin at $35.00. The bill passed the House thanks to the Dems and 12 GOP members.

Why did Mr. Webster vote no? Afraid of losing contributions from Big Pharma? He was told by Kevin McCarthy to vote no? Or Mr. Webster just does not care about his constituents ? I wonder how many people in his district need insulin?

If you need insulin to stay alive I suggest you vote Mr. Webster out of office. Tell your friends, check Webster’s voting record. He is not doing his job for the people of The Villages and his district. He and some of his GOP buddies won’t be getting my vote in the next election.

Bill Mottla

Village of Calumet Grove