87.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
type here...

Why did U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster vote against affordable insulin?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster on March 31 voted against the Affordable Insulin Now Act along with 192 Republican House members. The bill caps the cost of insulin at $35.00. The bill passed the House thanks to the Dems and 12 GOP members.
Why did Mr. Webster vote no? Afraid of losing contributions from Big Pharma? He was told by Kevin McCarthy to vote no? Or Mr. Webster just does not care about his constituents ? I wonder how many people in his district need insulin?
If you need insulin to stay alive I suggest you vote Mr. Webster out of office. Tell your friends, check Webster’s voting record. He is not doing his job for the people of The Villages and his district. He and some of his GOP buddies won’t be getting my vote in the next election.

Bill Mottla
Village of Calumet Grove

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The big reason people speed in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his theory as to why people speed in The Villages.

Restaurant servers should be paid higher wages

A Village of Springdale resident weighs in on the labor shortage facing restaurant operators. In a Letter to the Editor, he offers an idea.

Governor should focus on paying down Florida’s debt

A Village of Pennecamp resident is urging the governor to use the sales tax windfall to pay down Florida’s debt. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t order a bottle of Chianti from an underage server

A reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor, in which the suggestion was made to bring in more student workers at restaurants in The Villages.

Reasons for speeding in The Villages

A resident of the Village of Fenney, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a list of reasons for speeding in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos