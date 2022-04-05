87.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Woman arrested after allegedly ‘smacking’ cigarette out of man friend’s mouth

By Staff Report
Charity LaShay Nelams
Charity Lashay Nelams

A woman has been arrested after allegedly “smacking” a cigarette out of her man friend’s mouth.

Charity Lashay Nelams, 29, of Weirsdale, was booked Monday at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of battery, burglary and theft. Bond was set at $5,500.

Her man friend told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies he had been seated March 28 in a silver 2015 Nissan in Wildwood when Nelams reached in, struck him in the face and pulled at his shirt. He said Nelams “smacked his cigarette out of his mouth,” according to the arrest report. He also claimed that Nelams pushed in the air conditioning unit at his home, entered the residence and stole a Milwaukee battery-powered drill.

A deputy was assigned to the case and attempted to track down Nelams by phone. They arranged to meet this past Thursday, but she failed to show up. The man friend said that Nelams returned the Milwaukee battery-powered drill on Thursday and asked him to drop the charges. He refused to do so.

Nelams turned herself in Monday at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office substation at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

The report noted that Nelams has previously been convicted of theft. In 2016, Nelams sideswiped a vehicle driven by a Lady Lake woman who was traveling with her one-year-old son. Nelams fled the scene of the accident and was sentenced to 29 days in jail.

