An open letter to Villagers for Trump about Putin

Dear Villagers for Trump:

Your cult leader and many of his acolytes (Taylor Greene, Cawthorn, Pompeo, J.D. Vance and the rest) continue to praise and make excuses for the war criminal Putin. Students of history (and not the real fake news) know that Putin’s behavior has been engrained in Russian leadership and systems for a very long time. Just in the last century there are Stalin’s purges, the Karyn Massacre, and shooting down at least two civilian airplanes. Under the guy who Donald Trump believed over his own national security in Helsinki? War crimes in Syria, Chechnya, and now Ukraine.

Is what Putin has done “genius,” “wonderful” or “smart”? (Again not fake news, so don’t even go there.) As always I know many will tie themselves in pretzels defending the morally indefensible. But do me a favor and look into a mirror beforehand.

Casey Marr

Village of Pine Ridge