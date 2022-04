To the Editor:

My personal thoughts regarding Oren Miller and Gary Search asking the public to fund their legal fees – these two have stated that they are worth nearly a million dollars. I think anyone making a donation to fund their legal fees is wasting there money. In fact I believe the “Go Fund Me” thing is just a giant scheme to defraud people of their hard-earned money.

OK haters, let me have it.

Don Atkinson

Village of Santo Domingo