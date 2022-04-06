73.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
By Staff Report
Josephine Dorothy Witte passed away at the age of 81 on April 3, 2022 with her husband John & son John at her side.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 16, 1940 to Rosaria Pecoraro and Joseph Palazzo, Sicilian immigrants. Her youth was centered around Our Lady of Good Council Parish. Which instilled strong belief in faith, family, & country. Excelling in the classroom. She graduated from St Joseph’s Commercial HS in three years.  Numerous degrees & certifications would allow her to thrive in the legal and banking fields.

Josephine is survived by her husband of 58 years, John J. Witte. Her son John, his wife Judy, & grandchildren Sarah & Zach. Her son Stephen and his son Stevie. Her son Michael, his wife Erica, &  grandchildren Mya & John. Her daughter JoAnn.

Having many interests. She enjoyed spending time at the pool. Whether an Aqua Zumba class or floating around, any excuse to get in the water was reason enough.

She loved to crochet. A copius number of expectant mothers received afghans as gifts over the years. As well as thousands of helmet beanies made for the troops deployed in Afghanistan to keep warm.

She loved cooking for her family and was never challenged by a full table. Her smile would grow when plates, loaded with food, were passed around to enjoy. Then returned empty.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 3:00-7:00pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home. Mass will be celebrated the following morning Monday April 11, 2022 at St. Timothy’s RC Church.

