To the Editor:

The world is watching as the unspeakable is happening in Ukraine.

The images that are emerging from the region are hard to look at, but necessary to see. The death and torture of civilians at the hands of Putin and his troops is not only inhumane but criminal. The monster who for the glory of power and the self enrichment of his twisted need to reinstall a former world order has unleashed a pain our world told us we would never let happen again. Yet the Ukrainian people are for no other reason, but the fact they are a free and self-governing country feeling that pain everyday.

The world watches, yes we have applied some pain to the Russian people and to Putin. This monster has shown us he doesn’t care about suffering of his people or will he simply stop his quest because Russia is cut off from the rest of the world. The Russian people are fed daily propaganda and brainwashed to believe their country’s quest is justified

So how will this end? Putin will not stop although the Ukrainians have waged a brave and hard fought defense of their land they are in need of more equipment and means to fight on.

We are now at what I believe is an inflection point in this conflict. We, the free world, continue on the current path with our sanctions as we watch the daily news feed of war crimes or we forge a new path.

I am not wanting to put our troops in harm’s way or see another never-ending war. How can we not respond to this horror?

The world will not be safe as long as Putin is in power and his people do not appear to be willing or able to remove him.

The Ukrainian people have requested planes. We should provide them.

This conflict is a reminder of what happens when we look away and do not respond with strong and definitive action by dictators like Putin.

My heart is with the Ukrainian people. Their bravery and courage is an example to the world. When this period of history is recorded the Ukrainians will be on the right side of it. I can only hope this is the last time we have to say, “Never again,” and mean it.

Kathy Strope

Village of Silver Lake