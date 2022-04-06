82.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Water Oak resident arrested with large cache of drugs and loaded weapon

By Meta Minton
Shara Ellen Emmett
Shara Ellen Emmett

A Water Oak woman suspected of selling drugs was arrested with a loaded weapon.

Shara Ellen Emmett, 42, who lives at 684 Cedar Lane in the 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake, was pulled over in the wee hours Monday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A safe was found in the vehicle. She told officers her boyfriend told her the “police would not be able to search it without further reason,” the report said. When asked about the contents of the safe, she said she believed it contained “methamphetamine or heroin.”

She was found to be in possession of large quantities of methamphetamine, Xanax, THC and fentanyl as well as misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

A .22-caliber long rifle was found in the trunk with ammunition in the magazine and a round in the chamber.

Emmett was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and multiple drug charges. She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $116,000 bond.

Emmett has a long history of arrests, including a drug arrest last year in Wildwood.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

The Villages, Florida

Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages, Florida

