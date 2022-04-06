87 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
West Palm Beach man arrested after drunken brawl at local hotel

By Meta Minton
Cody Edward Tandal

A West Palm Beach man was arrested after a drunken brawl at a local hotel.

Cody Edward Tandal, 27, said he and his friends had traveled this past weekend to the area to attend Swamp Fest in Wildwood. They were staying at the Microtel Inn & Suites hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Tandal and his friends were lodged in Room 206 and they all had “consumed alcoholic beverages and were under the influence,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The men began arguing and Tandal put one of his friends in a headlock. Another companion tried to break up the altercation, and punched Tandal in the face to release his headlock on their companion. The man who broke up the altercation stepped into the hallway and Tandal attempted to attack him.

Tandal was arrested on a charge of battery and was booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

