Church yard, craft and bake sale will benefit people of Ukraine

The Lady Lake Church of God will host a yard, craft and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the church located at 216 Oak Hill Road, off U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the people of Ukraine.
