Discovery of ‘grow house’ leads to seizure of $16,000 worth of marijuana in Lady Lake

By Staff Report

The discovery of a “grow house” has led to the seizure of $16,000 worth of marijuana in Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake Police Department responded to a complaint April 1 in the area of West Lemon Street. While in the area, an officer smelled a strong odor of cannabis and it was more evident as he approached the home at 306 W. Lemon St. A supervisor on scene contacted members of the Criminal Investigation Division. There was no one present at the residence at the time. Due to the strong smell coming from that residence, a search warrant was prepared and executed.

Numerous marijuana plants were discovered in the home.
A large cannabis “grow house” was discovered with plants and equipment used in this process along with dried cannabis that was ready for distribution. Further information revealed that 308 W. Lemon St. may also be another location. On Tuesday, a search warrant was prepared and executed on this residence. Additional plants, equipment and dried cannabis were discovered.

As a result of the two search warrants, a total of 180 plants in various growing stages, equipment, and approximately 6.85 pounds of dried cannabis that was ready for distribution was seized from both residences. The approximate street value of the dried cannabis is $16,000.

Police continue to search for those responsible for the operation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Matt Duryea at (352) 751-1542 or Detective Butch Perdue at (352) 751-1586.

