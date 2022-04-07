76.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Gov. DeSantis under attack for protecting freedom

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I know how Florida is, we live here, and thank God the path life led us was to Florida at this time in our life, we believe there is a purpose. I cannot add anything to the video except, it’s not just about Florida, initially I thought I was writing to post in the Florida email list, then realized this is about America.
In large part, America as we knew it has left us and federal government leadership has caused us great harm through lies and lack of accurate info. Through harmful policies, rules and regulations, by ignoring laws and rules at our border, by eliminating our energy independence which not only places us in harm but our allies as well. By reminding us of our military withdrawal from Vietnam as they withdrew from Afghanistan, leaving Americans behind, in enemy territory. By indoctrinating our children. By attacking those Americans who stand up and ask questions or express their opinions on what their government is doing to America and I could go on to infinity, but you get the point.
Florida is simply saying they choose to live free and we have the leadership which protects and pursues that objective. You see other states pursuing the same objective, which is critical however, I do have a prejudice toward Florida, even though some states have some great governors, I cannot compare them to Ron DeSantis a governor not hesitant to take the offensive when confronted with lies, incompetence or threats to Freedoms, a governor who tells Floridians the truth adn the reasons for his actions. A governor who is under attack by the left because he dares to protect our freedoms.

Frank D. Lovell
Free State of Florida

 

