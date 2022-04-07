75.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Man staying with family in Fenney arrested after golf cart goes off course

By Meta Minton
William Jason Melcic
A man staying with family in the Village of Fenney was arrested after his golf cart went off course on a busy roadway in Wildwood.

The golf cart was spotted shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday heading northbound on U.S. 301 near its intersection with County Road 462, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated.

The man driving the golf cart initially attempted to give the officer a false name, but was eventually confirmed to be 31-year-old William Jason Melcic. The Indiana native indicated he was staying with family in the Lantana Villas in the Village of Fenney.

Melcic was arrested on a charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer. He was issued a verbal warning for operating a golf cart on a roadway where it was not permitted.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was being held without bond as he was also wanted on a Marion County warrant.

