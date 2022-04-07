Oft-arrested Summerfield man charged with DUI, drug possession

A Summerfield man with a long criminal history was arrested again on Wednesday after marijuana was found in his vehicle during a DUI stop in Ocala.

Anthony Ira Kamilovic, 55, of 17755 S. Hwy. 475, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. Marion County Jail records show Kamilovic has been arrested 19 times since 1996, most recently in January on a domestic battery charge.

At around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Marion County sheriff’s deputy observed Kamilovic in a white Chevy SUV leaving the Sun Days Motel at 3351 S. Pine Ave. with a homemade paper tag on the vehicle. The tag had the words “lost tag” above the numbers, according to the sheriff’s office report.

After being pulled over, Kamilovic told the deputy, “I know you stopped me for my tag.” Asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle, Kamilovic said he had several “roaches” in the center console. Also inside the console was a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamine, the report said.

Upon stepping out of the vehicle, Kamilovic dropped the pipe on the ground, breaking it. The deputy observed he was profusely sweating. He also had constricted pupils, droopy eyelids and was grinding his teeth. Asked if he had used narcotics, Kamilovic said he had smoked some meth prior to leaving the motel, according to the report.

Kamilovic failed a series of field sobriety exercises and was placed under arrest. A search of his vehicle turned up a small bag of marijuana, several marijuana “roaches,” and several pipes. The pipe that Kamilovic dropped and broke tested positive for the presence of meth, the report said.

After being read his Miranda warning, Kamilovic told the deputy he took two hits of meth at the Sun Days Motel. He said it was the first time he ever used meth. Kamilovic said he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day before going to the motel, according to the report.

Kamilovic was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he was released early Thursday on $3,000 bond. No court date was set.