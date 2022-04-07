Pair arrested with gun and drugs after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Wawa in Oxford

A man and a woman were arrested when a semi-automatic handgun and drugs were found after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle at Wawa in Oxford.

Their beige Ford utility vehicle was parked at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pump 5 at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the vehicle’s license plate had expired last year.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Duran Sylvain Gilbert of Ocala, and passenger, identified as 28-year-old Brianna Lorraine Lewis of Summerfield, appeared to be “nervous,” according to an arrest report.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A semi-automatic handgun with a magazine was found under the driver’s seat. Methamphetamine, cocaine, a scale and ammunition were also found in the vehicle. Gilbert was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm, drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was booked on $8,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Lewis was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug equipment. She was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. She was booked on $3,000 bond.