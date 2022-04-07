76.8 F
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Trash-picking Fruitland Park woman jailed on drug charges in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
Kristen Nada Rogers
A Fruitland Park woman caught rummaging through trash piles on private property in Lady Lake was arrested after marijuana and methamphetamine were found in her backpack.

The owner of the property on the southeast corner of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Hartsock Sawmill Road had obtained a trespass authorization notice and requested property checks from law enforcement. A Lady Lake police officer checking on the property shortly before midnight Tuesday stopped a man and woman who were going through piles of trash that had been dumped at the property and taking items, according to the police report.

As a K-9 unit prepared to sniff the suspects’ backpacks, the woman – 37-year-old Kristen Nada Rogers, of 705 Nuzum St. – started to cry. She told the officer she had picked up a case from someone and put it in her backpack, the report said.

Asked if she wanted to retrieve the item, Rogers reached into the backpack, retrieved what looked like a plastic eyeglass case, and gave it to the officer. The officer could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the backpack and case, according to the report.

Inside the case was what appeared to be marijuana and a marijuana cigarette, along with two clear plastic bags with a crystal substance that tested positive for 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, the report said.

After being read her Miranda warning, Rogers told the officer she was paid $30 by a friend to pick up the case and take it to an unknown location off County Road 42. She admitted she could smell the odor of marijuana but did not question it as the case did not belong to her, according to the report.

The male who was going through the trash with Rogers told the officer he was with her from the time she left her house and she did not pick up anything from anybody. He said she had the backpack the entire time he was with her, the report said.

Rogers was charged with possession of methamphetamine and lodged in the Lake County Jail, where she was released the next day on $2,000 bond. She will appear in Lake County Court on May 2.

