Village of Pennecamp resident in disbelief after responses to Letter to the Editor

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Boy, I can hardly believe the responses that were posted regarding using the excessive collected sales tax revenue to pay down Florida’s longterm debt. I’d call them moronic except that would be an insult to morons. Some one said I may have skips my meds. Some one referred to Social Security as a welfare program. My guess is both spent their lives with their snout in the “public trough.” Please, before you send a retort to my posts, wake up and smell the coffee.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

