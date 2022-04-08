72.1 F
The Villages
Friday, April 8, 2022
Alleged attacker arrested after shattering windshield when woman tries to flee

By Meta Minton
Derrick Brock Payton

An alleged attacker was arrested after shattering the windshield of a vehicle when a woman tried to flee from him.

Lady Lake police responded at about 2 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Arlington Avenue after a report of a woman screaming for help. Derrick Brock Payton, 46, refused to provide entry to the home and told officers to “come back with a search warrant.” They could hear “screaming and crying coming from a female voice inside of the residence,” according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Payton, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds, ran to the back of the house when officers attempted to gain entry to the home. He was handcuffed and taken into custody.

When officers interviewed the woman, they learned that she had tried to flee from the residence, but Payton begin hitting the windshield of her car with an unknown object, shattering the windshield. She got out of the vehicle and ran back inside. She had suffered bruising on her left arm and a had fresh cut on her right arm.

Payton was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

