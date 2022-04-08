Anthony G. Mazzeo of Wildwood, FL passed away March 31, 2022.

He was born in Jersey City, N.J., on April 11, 1923. Before moving to Florida, he lived most of his life in Monmouth County, NJ. He was president of AccuTemp Heating & Air doing all aspects of mechanical contracting. Later was president of Holmdel Food and Liquor, Holmdel NJ, where they catered to the Garden State Art Center, providing food and liquor to such guest as Perry Como, Kris Kristofferson, and Julio Iglesias.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WW2. He was trained as a radio gunner – completing radio school at Schofield, Ill, and gunnery school at Yuma, Arizona.

He was a Catholic and a 3rd member of the Knights of Columbus, Bushnell FL Chapter.

He is survived by his wife Anna Miso Mazzeo, Wildwood, FL; 3 children; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.