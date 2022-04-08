Retired Wisconsin school superintendent appointed to CDD 2 Board of Supervisors

A retired Wisconsin school superintendent has been appointed to a seat on the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

The board unanimously agreed to appoint Dennis Richards of the Village of Santo Domingo to fill a vacancy created by the death of Supervisor Bill Schikora.

Richards was a snowbird for several years, but has lived full time in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown since August of 2020.

In addition to serving as a school superintendent, Richards also served three terms as director of the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, including a term as president.