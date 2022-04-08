70.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 8, 2022
type here...

Mayor of Lady Lake looking for big turnout as Villages unveils plan for apartments at town square

By Meta Minton
James Rietz

The mayor of Lady Lake is encouraging a big turnout when The Villages unveils its plan for apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Mayor Jim Rietz is making the rounds to rally residents unhappy with The Villages’ plan to convert second floor commercial space at the square to apartments. The mayor stopped by Friday morning’s Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting at Savannah Center, encouraging  residents to stand up for the future of The Villages’ original town square.

“Bring petitions. Bring your friends and neighbors,” said Rietz, a resident of the Village of Country Club Hills.

The Lady Lake Commission meeting at which the plans will be unveiled is set for 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The Villages’ desire to put age-restricted apartments in empty second-floor commercial space at Spanish Springs has been a contentious issue for more than a year. The Villages filed a lawsuit to bend the Lady Lake Commission to its will, ultimately forcing commissioners to abandon its 33-year-old Development of Regional Impact agreement with the Developer.

The site plan calls for seven apartments in the Van Patten House, the former home of Katie Belle’s. Three of the apartments will be one-bedroom units and four of the apartments will be two-bedroom units. There will be 16 parking spaces dedicated for apartment dwellers and their guests.

There are fears that the elimination of Katie Belle’s, cutting the extended happy hour previously enjoyed exclusively at Spanish Springs, and the mysterious silence on the future of the shuttered Rialto Theater, are part of a secret plan to suck the life out of the square. Some have expressed concern that The Villages will end nightly entertainment at the square.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Leave the little white crosses alone

A Village of Belvedere resident says the little white crosses in The Villages should be left alone. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Questions remain unanswered

A Village of Mallory Square resident has a list of questions he wishes the Developer would answer.

Are you better off now than you were one and a half years ago?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to know if Americans are pleased with the performance of President Biden.

Village of Pennecamp resident in disbelief after responses to Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident is in disbelief after responses to his recent Letter to the Editor.

So how about President Kamala Harris?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if those eager for President Biden to be impeached are ready for President Kamala Harris. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos