Mayor of Lady Lake looking for big turnout as Villages unveils plan for apartments at town square

The mayor of Lady Lake is encouraging a big turnout when The Villages unveils its plan for apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Mayor Jim Rietz is making the rounds to rally residents unhappy with The Villages’ plan to convert second floor commercial space at the square to apartments. The mayor stopped by Friday morning’s Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting at Savannah Center, encouraging residents to stand up for the future of The Villages’ original town square.

“Bring petitions. Bring your friends and neighbors,” said Rietz, a resident of the Village of Country Club Hills.

The Lady Lake Commission meeting at which the plans will be unveiled is set for 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The Villages’ desire to put age-restricted apartments in empty second-floor commercial space at Spanish Springs has been a contentious issue for more than a year. The Villages filed a lawsuit to bend the Lady Lake Commission to its will, ultimately forcing commissioners to abandon its 33-year-old Development of Regional Impact agreement with the Developer.

The site plan calls for seven apartments in the Van Patten House, the former home of Katie Belle’s. Three of the apartments will be one-bedroom units and four of the apartments will be two-bedroom units. There will be 16 parking spaces dedicated for apartment dwellers and their guests.

There are fears that the elimination of Katie Belle’s, cutting the extended happy hour previously enjoyed exclusively at Spanish Springs, and the mysterious silence on the future of the shuttered Rialto Theater, are part of a secret plan to suck the life out of the square. Some have expressed concern that The Villages will end nightly entertainment at the square.