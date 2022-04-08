70.7 F
Overgrown hedges spur complaint at home previously occupied by squatters

By Meta Minton

Overgrown hedges have become a problem at a home in The Villages previously occupied by squatters.

The home located at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge was back before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisor on Friday due to a complaint about the overgrown hedges. More than $1,500 had previously piled up at the home.

The board agreed to take on the responsibility for trimming the hedges, under new powers resulting from a rule change. CDD 3 is already paying a contractor to cut the grass at the home.

The hedges are overgrown at the home at 718 Santa Fe St.
The abandoned house has been a source of strife for neighbors. The owners are dead and the ownership of the property is in limbo. The water and utilities have been shut off. Anisa Ebony Trychta, 34, was arrested at the home last year where she had apparently been squatting. She was released in November from the Sumter County Detention Center after she was sentenced to time served on a theft charge.

