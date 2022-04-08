72.1 F
Friday, April 8, 2022
Questions remain unanswered

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Clearly there are so many questions of the Developer that remain unanswered or quietly skirted or outright avoided. Here is just a sample of a few.
• Why was it necessary to tear down the Hacienda Hills Club House, pool and activity areas so quickly when it just sits vacant today?
• Why was the Rialto renovation stopped mid-stream with no explanation?
• Why does a beautiful movie theater in Brownwood remain unused (especially in light of the southern expansion)?
• Why do certain residential streets needing resurfacing get ignored year after year while miles of new ones are put in?
• Why was it so important to put new apartments in Spanish Springs at the expense of Katie Belle’s?
These are just “the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to Villages enigmas. The ongoing county commissioner fiasco, the Tallahassee legislation introduced by a Villages employee, historic Lady Lake agreements rescinded, lawsuits filed, the list goes on.
I realize The Developer has no obligation to explain themselves to us, the residents, but don’t pretend that things are all just rosy and always great day in The Villages. It is pretty simple really. The Developer does what he wants and gets what he wants because he can. It is called power and influence and he has plenty of it.

Jack Gaza
Village of Mallory Square

 

