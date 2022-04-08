Villager files to run for Sumter Commission seat recently filled by appointment

A Villager has filed to run for a Sumter County Commission seat recently filled by appointment.

Reed Panos of the Village of Sunset Pointe filed paperwork Friday to run for the District 1 seat currently held by Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident Roberta Ulrich.

Panos is currently an elected supervisor on the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors in The Villages. He is a retired surgeon who served in the U.S. Air Force.

Ulrich was appointed last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill the Sumter County Commission seat from which he suspended Village of Amelia resident Gary Search. He is facing a perjury charge. Ulrich has filed to run for the District 1 seat.

Four of the five seats on the Sumter County Commission will be up for grabs this year. Only County Chairman Craig Estep will not be involved in a contested race.

Incumbent Commissioner Doug Gilpin is being challenged by Village of Fenney resident Andrew Bilardello in District 2.

District 4 Commissioner Garry Breeden has given no indication he will seek re-election and four candidates remain in the race to succeed him, after candidate Billy Bowles Jr. dropped out of the race.

Suspended Commissioner Oren Miller has filed to run in District 5. He will be competing against Don Wiley in the race after appointed Commissioner Diane Spencer abruptly resigned from the commission earlier this week and withdrew from the District 5 race.