Billionaire Income Tax would be unconstitutional

To the Editor:

You recently published an article describing how the proposed “Billionaire Income Tax” would work. However, the tax would violate the U.S. Constitution.

The 19th Amendment allows the federal government to collect taxes on “income”. The definition of “income” is “money received”, for example, wages, interest, dividends, capital gains, etc. Note that the money to be taxed must actually be received!

The Billionaire Tax would impose a 20 percent tax on “Unrealized Gains.” However, any such “Unrealized Gains” have not yet been received by the taxpayer and therefore are not income!

Brian Goodrich

Village of Belvedere