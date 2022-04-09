64.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 9, 2022
type here...

Billionaire Income Tax would be unconstitutional

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

You recently published an article describing how the proposed “Billionaire Income Tax” would work. However, the tax would violate the U.S. Constitution.
The 19th Amendment allows the federal government to collect taxes on “income”. The definition of “income” is “money received”, for example, wages, interest, dividends, capital gains, etc. Note that the money to be taxed must actually be received!
The Billionaire Tax would impose a 20 percent tax on “Unrealized Gains.” However, any such “Unrealized Gains” have not yet been received by the taxpayer and therefore are not income!

Brian Goodrich
Village of Belvedere

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Leave the little white crosses alone

A Village of Belvedere resident says the little white crosses in The Villages should be left alone. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Questions remain unanswered

A Village of Mallory Square resident has a list of questions he wishes the Developer would answer.

Are you better off now than you were one and a half years ago?

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to know if Americans are pleased with the performance of President Biden.

Village of Pennecamp resident in disbelief after responses to Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident is in disbelief after responses to his recent Letter to the Editor.

So how about President Kamala Harris?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if those eager for President Biden to be impeached are ready for President Kamala Harris. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos