Congressman Webster co-sponsors patient advocate bill for veterans  

Congressman Daniel Webster co-sponsored the Patient Advocate Tracker Act, or H.R. 5754, which would create a tracking system for veteran complaints through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of the Patient Advocate for patients to easily access any updates to their filed paperwork.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to every individual who has served in the U.S. military. Improving VA accountability and transparency to ensure veterans are receiving the services that they have earned and need is one of my priorities,” said Rep. Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “The Patient Advocate Tracker Act is a step in the right direction by simplifying and giving veterans access to the tracking system when they have a complaint.”

The Patient Advocate Tracker Act would also require the Department of Veterans Affairs to create an electronic system for veterans to submit complaints regarding healthcare services they receive. The system would allow a veteran to file a complaint electronically with the patient advocate and view the status of the complaint, including interim and final actions that have been taken.

In addition to receiving broad bipartisan support, H.R. 5754 is also endorsed by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Student Veterans of America, Military Veterans Advocacy and Fleet Reserve Association.