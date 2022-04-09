Entertainers in The Villages rallying around singer battling Stage 4 colon cancer

Jamie Klatt Savage finds hope in the music of Neil Diamond for his fight against cancer.

Savage, a popular Villages singer and hair stylist, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer five months ago.

Local entertainers will hold a benefit for him on May 22, in the New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodbridge Drive. For information call: 910-368-7577.

There is also a gofundme page, organized by Carolann Hunter at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-jamie-klatt-savage

The list of local singers at the benefit includes Donna J “The Lady in Black,” Billie Thatcher, Suzie Casta, Sean Pollock, Dawn DiNome, Donna Moore and Angie Rose.

Savage is hoping to add one more name to that list – his own.

“I can’t say for sure, it all depends on how chemo goes and the way that I feel—but I want to sing a Neil Diamond song,” Savage, 53, said.

He has long been a fan of Diamond and once played a two-night stand in Savannah Center in a Diamond tribute concert.

For the benefit, Savage, who lives in Wildwood, has a couple Diamond numbers in mind. “If I’m feeling really good, I want to do ‘Brother Love (Travelin’ Salvation Show).’ If I’m not feeling great, I’d like to do ‘The Story of My Life.’”

The story of Jamie Klatt Savage’s life found its essence in The Villages. He came here nearly a decade ago, to take care of his mother who was suffering with cancer. After she passed, he became a popular hair stylist in The Villages, and eventually started singing at local venues.

“Jamie is a wonderful singer and he’s the one who got me started singing here,” said Donna J. Fraley, aka Donna J The Lady in Black.

It was Fraley who organized the benefit.

“I had to do something and when I told people it was for Jamie, they all wanted to help,” she said. “It’s not just because he is a singer; it’s because he’s such a great person. We’re all excited to be celebrating his life.”

Villagers are helping with more than just the benefit performance. Teams have been scheduled to help him back and forth to chemo sessions and hospital visits.

“In a way, this has truly been a blessing,” Savage said. “I’ve been able to see the good in everyone around me. Everybody wants to help. It made me realize how important it is to have support; and to have friends. No one wants to go through this alone. So many people in The Villages have reached out to me.”

That includes helping with shopping, cooking and companionship.

“When you’re around Jamie, you understand what a positive attitude means,” Fraley said. “He’s talented and he’s fun, but what makes him so special is his big heart.

“Jamie is like a light. He brings people joy wherever he goes. And when he performs, he lights up a room.”

Savage has endured a “roller coaster” of physical and emotional challenges since he was diagnosed.

“I’ve gone from walking by myself, to using a walker and using a wheelchair,” he said. “Now, when I don’t have chemo, I’m feeling better and walking again.”

Eventually, he expects to have surgery. Despite everything, he retains a positive attitude and keeps things in perspective.

“I learned a long time ago, that how you think and what you say can play a big part in your life,” he said. “I’m always thinking positive and talking positive. I know I’m going to get better.”

One reason to believe is his best friend, Deb Hunt, who lives in San Diego. Despite the distance, she has been flying to The Villages a few times a month, to help Jamie after his chemo sessions.

“She has been amazing,” Savage said. “She comes in, stays four or five days, and helps with everything. She even painted my kitchen.”

It’s all part of the bond of friendship that has lasted over two decades.

“I consider Jamie part of my family, and I don’t ever want him to feel alone,” said Hunt, who has two children and four grandchildren. “He’s like my little brother, and most important to me, Jamie is a good human being.”

Hunt is not only a friend, but also a “coach,” to help him cope with all that has happened.

“Jamie’s a fighter, and I want to push him to get better,” she said. “We won’t take this lying down.”

How would Hunt describe Savage to those who never met him?

“Everybody could use a positive person like Jamie. If you ever get the opportunity to meet him, you will walk away a better person.”

Savage prides himself for his work as a hairdresser and stylist. Due to chemo, he lost his hair.

“People who don’t know about cancer, say to me: ‘Hey, you’re a hairdresser, how come you’re bald?’

“I don’t mind. I just believe my hair will come back. And when it does, I want it thick, with a little curl in front. It will be back, and I will be better.”

Jamie’s spirit and example bring to mind a Neil Diamond line from “Sweet Caroline” because he, like his hair, will be: “growing stronger.”