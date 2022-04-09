Jeffrey C. Joslyn of Fruitland Park Florida and Fox Lake, Wisconsin passed away 4-2-2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 2-22-1946 to Helen and Charles Joslyn. He married his wife Debbie (Mann) on 6-14-1975. He was employed at Brookfield Square and retired from Kohls Distribution Center.

He’s survived by his wife of 46 years Debbie Joslyn, his son Jeremy Lee Joslyn (Erin) and 4 grandsons David, Danny, Kaleb and Kyle. His sister Sandra Gourdine (Terry), nephews David and Christopher and family… Brother-in-Law Kerry Mann and (preceded by) Robert Mann Jr. (Bobbie) and Loving in Laws, Robert and Jean Mann Sr. Many cousins, nieces and nephews. With wonderful friends in Wisconsin and Florida.

Jeff was a loving husband, brother, father, brother-in-law, uncle and especially Grandpa. He loved to travel and being a snowbird was ideal for him. He enjoyed all sports especially if grandson David was playing. He was a “Forever” Green Bay Packer Fan thru thick or thin. They will always be his team and I know he will be looking down this fall yelling with all of us.

There will be a celebration of Life dinner and bingo at our clubhouse at LGI on April 22nd 5pm. And when we get back to Wisconsin, we will hold another celebration there. Date to follow.