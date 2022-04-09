68 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Lady Lake man arrested in crash which inflicted head injury on fellow motorist

By Meta Minton
Jason Corey McConnell
A Lady Lake man has been tracked down after fleeing the scene of a crash which inflicted a head injury on a fellow motorist who had pulled over for an ambulance.

The crash occurred March 11 in Leesburg when a man had pulled over for the passing ambulance, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police Department. A sport utility vehicle driven by 44-year-old Jason Corey McConnell, who lives at 2948 Temple Hill Road, also pulled over. After the ambulance cleared the roadway, the other driver attempted to re-enter traffic, but was rear-ended by McConnell’s SUV when he tried to pull around the other vehicle. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and the other motorist was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital for examination of a head injury.

A photo lineup was developed and the other driver identified McConnell as the man who fled the scene of the crash. A check revealed McConnell’s license had expired in 2019 and he has three previous convictions for driving on an expired license.

McConnell turned himself in Wednesday and was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving on an expired license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,500 bond.

