Saturday, April 9, 2022
Lady Lake man with long history of arrests jailed after skipping probation appointment

By Meta Minton
Ian Rickman
Ian Rickman

A Lady Lake man with a long history of arrests has been jailed after skipping a probation appointment.

Ian Uriah Rickman, 41, who lives at 201 McKinley St., was booked without bond this past week at the Lake County Jail for violating his probation in Marion County.

Rickman spent six months in the Marion County Jail after he was convicted last year on charges of armed trespass and possession of methamphetamine. He was placed on community control for two years and on probation for one year. He had been released Feb. 3 from the Marion County Jail.

The Michigan native was scheduled for a probation appointment on Feb. 11 at the Leesburg office. However, he failed to show up. A probation officer tracked down a friend of Rickman’s who said he’d dropped Rickman off near the probation office on the day of his appointment. A warrant was issued for Rickman’s arrest.

