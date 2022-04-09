Michael Slating, age 74, earned his wings to our lord on March 27, 2022, in The Villages Regional Hospital. Mike was born April 15, 1947, in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Mike graduated from Romeo High school, upon graduation he served in the US Army.

Mike is survived by his wife Pam; stepdaughter Kimberly Wesolowski; son Nathan Slating (Nichole); daughter Nicole Henson; son Timothy Slating (Kara) and 7 grandchildren, he loved his family.

Mike enjoyed walking Lido Beach, golfing, playing tuck and cribbage, gardening and working the Welcome Center at Hope Lutheran Church.

Mike’s main passion was to work on projects for Hope Lutheran Church. He directed several projects as Team Leader for Hands for Hope. The projects included remodeling a property for House for Hope (which was for men with addiction.) Expanded a room for Hope University and remodeled the parsonage at Hope Lutheran Church, Lake Weir campus to name just a few. There was never a project he was requested to do where he always replied with “No Problem- We can do it!” He trained many men and women at the construction sites with the saying “God’s work, Our Hand’s.”

He was a kind and patient man. Mike has a true love for his God, and it showed.

Mike will be missed for his great smile, his shorts at church and overall, his great love for life.

A Celebration of life will be held May 10, 2022, at 10 AM at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL with a fellowship to follow.