Niece’s ex-boyfriend arrested in theft of gun from home in Summerfield

A Summerfield man’s niece’s ex-boyfriend has been arrested in the theft of a firearm from his home.

The Summerfield man contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after noticing that the 9mm Mossberg pistol was missing from a safe in his home. The man said that he had briefly left the safe unattended in March when 23-year-old Dillon James Benjamin was in his home. The man showed photos of the gun to his niece, who confirmed she had seen Benjamin with the weapon. Benjamin claimed he was purchasing the gun from her uncle.

When deputies arrested Benjamin on Wednesday, he claimed he had given the gun “to a friend” who “sells lots of things,” according to the arrest report. He was taken into custody on a charge of theft of a firearm. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.