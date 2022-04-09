To the Editor:

When the world is filled with turmoil, it takes courage to see God in all things — even the wrath of man. “As for you, ye meant evil against me; but God meant it for good” (Genesis 50:20). Where is God in Ukraine? Men have free will. But God can work through open hearts: A people united by the courage of a great leader. Volunteers around the world providing support, even risking their own lives. A renewed commitment to freedom and justice. We are not in bondage to the circumstances of life. “There is an inmost center in us all where Truth abides in fullness” (Robert Browning). Even in tragedy there is hope.

Ted Seastrom

Village of Citrus Grove/Kayla Villas