Sunday, April 10, 2022
CDD 2 question-and-answer sessions will be revived later this month

By Meta Minton

A restart date has been announced for the revival of question-and-answer sessions in Community Development District 2.

The revived session has been scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

The late Bill Schikora previously hosted question-and-answer sessions in CDD 2. Schikora was serving as chairman of the CDD 2 board when he passed away. Schikora held the Q & A sessions at El Santiago Recreation Center and was frequently accompanied by Amenity Authority Committee member Ann Forrester, who represents CDD 2 on the AAC.

Tom Swiers, who was appointed to the CDD 2 board this past December, has announced that he is ready to begin hosting the Q & A sessions in CDD 2.

The question-and-answer sessions were pioneered a few years ago in Community Development District 4 by Supervisor Don Deakin. Residents seemed to enjoy the relaxed environment in which they were free to ask questions about issues in their district.

