Sunday, April 10, 2022
Convicted Wildwood sex offender arrested with brass knuckles in his vehicle

By Meta Minton
Julius DeShaundre Samuels
A convicted Wildwood sex offender remained behind bars this weekend after he was arrested with brass knuckles in his vehicle.

Julius DeShaundre Samuels, 31, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest April 3 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Samuels had been driving a blue Volkswagen on County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee when he was pulled over for not having a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report. During the traffic stop, Samuels admitted, “My license is no good.” A search of his vehicle turned up a pair of brass knuckles in the trunk. As a convicted felon, Samuels is prohibited from possessing brass knuckles.

Samuels had been convicted in 2009 in Sumter County on a charge of lewd, lascivious battery on a victim between the age of 12 and 15. He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison as a result of that conviction.

He was arrested in 2019 on a registration violation.

Samuels also was arrested in 2017 when he was found trespassing at a construction site in Wildwood.

