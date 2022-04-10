Find a way to fund the Lake Miona Walking Trail

To the Editor:
I would like to see a way be found to fund this trail – even if its construction must be spread out over two years. This kind of amenity should not only be limited to those far to the south!
Harry Black
Village of Santiago
