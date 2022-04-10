73.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Lake Miona Walking Trail would be a waste of money

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Lake Miona Walking Trail would be a waste of money. Better to use the money toward much-needed needs. What is going to happen when the money from the lawsuit against the Developer runs out?
How about a traffic signal just beyond the Morse gate in which our lives are in jeopardy every day trying to get to the golf trail going under County Road 466 leading to Sumter Landing or the trail heading west on County Road466.( Like what was done at Colony Boulevard)?

Butch Ballot
Village of La Reynalda

