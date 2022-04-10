75.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course will be getting $536,346 renovation

By Meta Minton

The Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course will be getting a $536,346 renovation.

The Amenity Authority Committee last week agreed to move forward with the project.

Westscapes LLC  submitted a low bid of $564,747, but District staff successfully negotiated the lower price.

The work will include new greens, tees, fairways, and re-grassing of the course.

The budget originally included $319,500 for the renovation. However, the reality of today’s economy is the fact that prices are rising, the AAC concluded.

