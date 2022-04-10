75.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Villager thanks God he got ‘honest judge’ in political stalking case

By Meta Minton

A Villager known for his outlandish political protests is reflecting on his acquittal last week in a stalking case.

Ed McGinty of the Village of Hadley was acquitted this past Thursday in Sumter County Court after the prosecutor’s office failed to prove its case.

McGinty was arrested Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the home of a woman. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after arguing with the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt.

“The state brought in eight witnesses and six of them were Sumter County deputies. They took up five hours of the court time. Once the prosecution rested, it took about 10 minutes for the defense to have the judge dismiss the case,” McGinty said.

Ed McGinty waving his anti-Trump sign in 2020 in The Villages.

“This is because the judge could see this always was, a political hack job on me,” he added.

McGinty said he thanks God that he got “an honest judge.”

He clearly harbors residual anger with regard to the Villager who had accused of him of stalking. He also blamed Villagers for Trump for fueling the entire episode.

McGinty has become well-known for his anti-Trump protests in The Villages, which involved big signs on display on and around his golf cart. He enjoyed a great deal of coverage from the national media at the time of the 2020 presidential election.

CNN reporter Randi Kaye does an on-camera interview in 2020 with Villager Ed McGinty at the busy intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466.

At the conclusion of last week’s trial, he vowed he would no longer be engaging in political protests.

