The Villages
Monday, April 11, 2022
84-year-old Stonecrester dies after hit by Villager driving Lexus

By Meta Minton

An 84-year-old Stonecrester has died after she was struck by a Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages.

Marilyn Mann died Saturday night at Central Florida Regional Medical Center in Ocala.

This 2017 Lexus RX 350 driven by 89 -year-old Wilfred Maybee when he struck two pedestrians.

She was injured when she was struck by a 2017 Lexus RX 350 driven by 89-year-old Wilfred Maybee at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Winn-Dixie at Spanish Springs. She had been walking with 83-year-old Edward Mann in the marked crosswalk in front of the grocery store when Maybee’s vehicle “made a left turn and accelerated rapidly for an undetermined reason,” according to the Lady Lake Police Department. His vehicle continued on and struck a flowerbed.

Edward Mann was critically injured and also taken to Central Florida Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is continuing and no charges have been filed at this time.

